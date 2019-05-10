I-Team

Crash victim struggles to get full car repair costs covered by driver's non-standard insurance

EMBED <>More Videos

The I-Team found that if you're involved in a crash and the person who hits you has what's known as non-standard low-cost insurance, you could be in for a fight

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jason Knowles and the ABC7 I-Team talked to victims of car crashes who thought they would be fully covered by insurance, and found that if the person who hits you has what's known as non-standard low-cost insurance, you could be in for a fight.

"Why am I paying on my own? It's supposed to be of the insurance of the guy who hit me," Maye Ragasa complained to the I-Team.

RELATED: Non-standard auto insurance can lead to stalled claims for crash victims
EMBED More News Videos

"It's like getting into an accident with someone who doesn't have insurance": Non-standard auto insurance can lead to stalled claims if you get into a crash with one of their polic



The Skokie resident said she had to dig into her own pocket to get her car fixed after the other driver who hit her drove through a stop sign. The accident happened in September of 2018. Since then she's been battling the driver's non-standard, low cost auto insurer, Falcon Insurance.

"The problem is when I took my car to the body shop they said it has a very bad damage inside," said Ragasa. She claims Falcon initially only gave her a check for $2,700, but her estimate was for more than $8,000.

Ragasa said Falcon recently sent her another check for $3,300, but said that's still short more than $2,000. She said she doesn't plan on cashing the check.

Falcon Insurance said the claim was "properly adjudicated and we will continue to work with Ms. Ragasa to resolve this matter."

They added that they were deducting amounts for what they said is comparative negligence and her desire to keep the vehicle. Falcon also said, "...the company's policy is to provide prompt, fair and professional claim service."

Supporters of non-standard insurance say it offers low- cost, required insurance to those who are at high risk.

If you're dealing with a low-cost dispute, experts say go through your own insurance company and let them fight it, but you'll have to pay your deductible in the meantime.

Before you buy an insurance plan, research their state complaint records and get two to three quotes.

If you have an insurance complaint, you can file online with the IDOI.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveskokiecar crashinsurancei teamconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
I-Team: CBD drug test surprise!
Feds step up counter-terror efforts after latest attacks, ISIS video
Non-standard auto insurance can lead to stalled claims for crash victims
102 dead children had prior Illinois DCFS contact, audit finds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grandmother, teen parents of newborn thought to be abandoned charged, police say
2 charged after 40 gunshots fired outside River North club
Cook County at high risk for measles outbreak, study says
Uber dips below $45 per share IPO price as trading starts
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome baby boy
Top baby names of 2018 revealed
Parents charged in murder of Crystal Lake boy plead not guilty
Show More
Feds step up counter-terror efforts after latest attacks, ISIS video
'It could have been me': Waukegan workers honor 4 killed in accidental blast at plant
Teen mauled to death by dogs he often cared for: authorities
Chicago AccuWeather: Clouds increasing, chilly
Woman escapes before car crashes into Chicago River
More TOP STORIES News