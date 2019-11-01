Automotive

Daughter records father's awkward exit from new Aston Martin

When you get a fancy new car they often come with a lot of bells and whistles, including some unexpected, er, trappings.

Aston Martins are beautiful, sleek, luxurious cars. And, apparently, rather difficult to get out of.

Ciara Hunt, who lives in the UK along with her father, recorded him struggling to exit his new Aston Martin.

She posted the video, showing him sitting in the vehicle before attempting to get out, with hilarious results.

While she joked the new car was "probably going back," she later said her father is certainly going to keep it. Whether he's figured out a more graceful way to exit the vehicle was not immediately known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefunny videocarsfamilyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person of interest in custody in shooting of girl, 7, trick-or-treating in Little Village
4-year-old's Mayor Lightfoot Halloween costume goes viral
'You only serve yourself': Mayor fires back at Trump after 'crime wave' tweet
Oak Brook dentist took thousands for dental care, implants; charged for operating without license
Woman, 58, shot in Avalon Park
McDonald's marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys
Beto O'Rourke ending presidential campaign
Show More
Teen hit, killed by CTA Red Line train at Harrison ID'd
Chicago teachers, students return to class Friday as 15-day strike ends
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
Sleep Out Saturday helps house homeless families
Ambulance, car crash in Evanston
More TOP STORIES News