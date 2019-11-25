tesla

Elon Musk says thousands pre-ordered Tesla Cybertruck

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tesla's CEO Elon Musk says at least 200,000 people want the new Cybertruck after unveiling it on Thursday at the company's design studio in Southern California.

Tesla's new futuristic-looking pickup truck was inspired by James Bond's car and fighter jets and does not look like any other heavy pickup in the market.

RELATED: Elon Musk unveils futuristic Tesla Cybertruck

During the unveiling, Tesla demonstrated the truck's durability by throwing metal balls at the truck.

To Musk's surprise, the balls left cracks on the window but did not penetrate through to the interior.

RELATED: Tesla debuts futuristic new electric pickup Cybertruck to applause and derision

Despite the unbreakable windows that broke, Musk tweeted updates about the car's pre-order, revealing "200K" people have joined the list by Sunday.

You can get on Tesla's Cybertruck reservations list by paying a $100 refundable deposit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivesan franciscoauto industryteslaelon muskelectric vehiclestechnologyu.s. & worldtrucks
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TESLA
Elon Musk unveils futuristic Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla records fan kicking, damaging car after 49ers game
Tesla driver apparently caught asleep at the wheel
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after UIC student strangled in parking garage
Family of boy shot in gun battle with Des Plaines bank robbery suspect speaks on lawsuit
Wild hogs may have attacked woman found dead in front yard
Woman sues River North bar after alleged sex assault in alley
New ordinance proposes reductions to city penalties for possessing, using marijuana
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Erosion at Indiana Dunes National Park is damaging the lakefront
Show More
Person of interest ID'd in shooting of Chicago rapper Lil Reese
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cool
Priceless items stolen in German museum heist
2 teens charged as adults in murder of Portage woman, charges pending against 3rd
Remains found believed to be UFC fighters' stepdaughter; 2nd man arrested
More TOP STORIES News