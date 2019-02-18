AUTOMOTIVE

Chicago Auto Show 2019: Final day for show Monday

Chicago Auto Show Co-Chairman Tony Guido talks about the final day of the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Monday is the final day to check out the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place and it's also Family Day at the show.

Family Day at the Chicago Auto Show means fun for everyone. In addition to the interactive displays, they've got performance, live music, even pet-friendly events.
Turtle Wax is hosting a pet adoption event on the final day of the Chicago Auto Show.



The President's Day Holiday makes it a perfect day for the entire family to check out the Chicago Auto Show, whether you're looking for a car, or looking for a day of fun or looking to adopt a dog at Turtle Wax.

"This afternoon we have a dog adoption event at our booth at Chaos and Cuddles in conjunction with the Chicago Wolves and we're teaming up with Cicero Wagon Tails to bring 10 dogs to the Chicago Auto Show today to help get dogs adopted," said Turtle Wax Global Marketing Director Kelly Cagney.

Interactive displays are the most popular, from the four indoor test tracks to simulators and sports as well as something new at the Ford display: the Ranger Scramble Net, built on shipping containers, hand-tied, using approximately 10,000 feet of rope!

Did you know there are more than 200 songs that have the word Cadillac in the lyrics? The Cadillac Music Room is a very cool, interactive display, with a great vibe!

"Anyone can come in, lounge and actually experience songs that have Cadillac in the lyrics through the decades, by artists from the '30s, '40s up until currently," said Cadillac Global Product Presenter Rosemary Vivian-Sturr.

An exhibit at the Chicago Auto Show is dedeicated to songs that mention Cadillac in the lyrics.



And just beyond the music room you can check out the LeMans Style Racecar and beyond that, a 1959 Eldorado Convertible! And that's what this show is all about, something for everyone!

The show is open until 8:00 p.m. For more information on the Chicago Auto Show, check out our guide.

