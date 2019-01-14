'First Look for Charity' 2019 Tasting Event

The Chicago Auto Show (CAS) will soon be rolling into Chicago.Val and Ryan got a chance to taste test the food that is going to be served for the CAS event "First Look for Charity," which is the official kick-off for the auto show.The 2019 CAS Chairman Ray Scarpelli, who will host the event, visited WCL and talked about how the money raised goes to those in need across Chicagoland.The Chicago Auto Show's "First Look for Charity" has raised nearly $50 million over 27 years. All money raised benefits 18 Chicagoland charities.WHAT: Chicago Auto Show's "First Look for Charity"WHEN: 7 p.m., February 8, 2019Black Tie requiredFor more information and tickets, visit: