Ford Motor Company offers safety courses for pregnant moms throughout Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- September is one of the most popular months for women to give birth. There are currently more pregnant women behind the wheel than any other time of the year.

Over the next two weeks, Ford Motor Company will host driving safety events aimed specifically toward pregnant women and their families.

Pregnant Safe Driving Demos will be held on August 31st at Fox Ford Lincoln, September 7th at Terry's Fox of Peotone, and September 14th at Arlington Heights Ford.

Jason Olesnavage, the general manager of Fox Ford Lincoln, and Brittany Strebel, of Fox Ford Lincoln joined ABC7 with some tips on how to stay safe behind the wheel.
