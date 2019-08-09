Ford recalls several new vehicles that may roll while in park

Ford has issued a recall for some of its brand new vehicles that were made in Chicago, citing safety concerns.
The automaker warned consumers that it needs to fix 2020 models of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator.
The vehicles are missing a part, which could cause them to roll while in park, according to Ford officials.
The recalled cars came off the assembly line in Chicago between March and July of this year.
To figure out if your vehicle is affected, you can visit the Ford recalls and field service actions website here.
