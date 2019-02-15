AUTOMOTIVE

Chicago Auto Show 2019: Functionality and safety prominent this year - but so is fun!

Functionality and safety are very prominent on the showroom floor - but so is fun. Volvo has a cool VR experience.


CHICAGO (WLS) --
There's lots going on for the final weekend of the Chicago Auto Show.

Friday is the last day of the food drive to benefit A Safe Haven. You can bring in three cans of food and get a $6 discount, but there's something else new this year happening Friday night.
WATCH: Friday Night Flights at the Chicago Auto Show
The Chicago Auto Show is holding its first-ever Friday Night Flights, where attendees can drink craft beer while at the show.


It's your last weekend to shop, see and experience all that the Chicago Auto Show has to offer - including the new Friday Night Flights from 6 to 9 p.m.

"People who come to the show can sample from one of 17 local breweries, so you buy your tasting pass and you walk around the show floor and you get to see these great cars and sample some beers," said Jennifer Morand, director of public relations for the Chicago Auto Show.

If you're shopping, bringing the whole family is the best way to shop for that car!

WATCH: Car seat safety at the Chicago Auto Show
Roz talks about new car seat laws with Jennifer Newman of Cars.com.



"You want to see how the kids interact with the car, especially if you have older kids, teens, tweens, check out that rear seat leg room, make sure there's enough for their growing bodies," said Jenni Newman, editor in chief of Cars.com.

WATCH: Toyota Supra simulator at the Chicago Auto Show
Roz takes the wheel at the Toyota Supra simulator at the Chicago Auto Show.


Functionality and safety are very prominent on the showroom floor - but so is fun. Volvo has a cool VR experience.

"This is Experience Volvo Innovations, which is part of our freedom to move which gives you more time in your life for all the things you cherish!" said Faiza Cherie, a product specialist for Volvo.

The two-and-a-half minute virtual experience has you "driving" with controls as your hands and switching from manual to autonomous! You can look around, eat, drink coffee, take a phone call - all while the car safely gets you to your destination. It even helps avoid a collision with radar and camera based sensors. These virtual safety features continue to show up in real cars today.

WATCH: Hyundai rear-occupant alert system on display at Chicago Auto Show
Jennifer Newman of Cars.com discusses Hyundai's rear-occupant alert system.



You can also find things like brake assist and collision detection. Hyundai has motion sensors in the back seat to alert you if you've left a child or pet in the vehicle once the door is closed. The future is now!
