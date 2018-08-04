Some of the world's fastest, most exotic cars are rolling into Chicago, including Paul Walker's car from Fast & The Furious 4.They are here for the "Hot Import Nights" festival, which is taking place Saturday at Northeastern Illinois University.The event will feature Twista performing live, a car competition, a DJ battle, food trucks and more.A portion of the proceeds from the event will go towards Northeastern Illinois University.Host Debbie Sath, and Ryan Jones from Performance Auto and Sound Magazine spoke with ABC7 Saturday morning about the festival.August 4, 20184 p.m. -10 p.m.NEIU Main Campus 3600 W. Foster Ave., Chicago, IL 60618 US$25 General Admission OR Students Free with Valid Student ID. Child under 7 Free with Paid Adult Admission.