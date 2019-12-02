Automotive

248 vehicles towed in first night of Chicago's Winter overnight parking ban

CHICAGO -- Nearly 250 vehicles were towed off city streets Sunday morning when the yearly winter parking ban took effect at 3 a.m., according to the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation.

The overnight ban prohibits parking on 107 miles worth of main roadways between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. until April 1, regardless of snow.

Violators can face a $150 towing fee, $60 ticket and $20-per-day storage fee, the department said. Towed vehicles are taken to pounds at 10301 S. Doty Ave. or 701 N. Sacramento Blvd.

Streets and Sanitation crews posted flyers on vehicles parked in affected areas in the days leading up to the ban, the department said.

The restriction that took effect Sunday morning is separate from the snow-related ban, which kicks in whenever at least two inches of snow accumulate, regardless of the calendar date or time of day. That restriction covers an additional 500 miles of main roadways across the city.

Last winter, 9,594 vehicles were towed due to the overnight parking ban between Dec. 1 and April 1, the department said.

More information and a map of streets the ban affects are available at chicago.gov/dss.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivechicagoparkingwintersnow
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Questions raised over charges against man body-slammed by Chicago officer
Girl found dead in Gary identified as missing Chicago teen
Sugar Land plane crashes in San Antonio, 3 dead
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow showers early Monday
Missing girl, 15, last seen in Ukrainian Village
Man's body found in northwest Indiana lake, police say
5 shot, 1 fatally, in Aurora, police say
Show More
Salvation Army donation kettle stolen on Magnificent Mile
Winter storms affect travelers returning home after Thanksgiving
Recreational marijuana sales become legal in Illinois in 1 month
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Teen shot on SW Side accused of trying to rob woman selling dog: police
More TOP STORIES News