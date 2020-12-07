Automotive

Illinois driver facilities to stay closed through early January

Certain facilities will remain open for new drivers, CDL applicants, drive-thru license plate stickers
CHICAGO -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday that driver services facilities will stay closed until Jan. 5, 2021, as the coronavirus continues to rage across the state.

White initially planned to reopen the facilities Monday but decided the current conditions have made it too dangerous, as thousands of Illinois residents continue to test positive for COVID-19 each day.

"Unfortunately, face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus, and protecting the health and safety of our residents is my top priority," White said in a statement.

RELATED: Illinois secretary of state extends expiration dates for driver's licenses, IDs until February

The deadline for renewing expiring driver's licenses and IDs has already been extended to June 1, 2021. Those services and others can also be facilitated online, at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

Certain facilities will remain open for new drivers, CDL applicants and drive-thru license plate stickers, the secretary's office said. A list of those facilities can also be found at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
