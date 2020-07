Illinois EPA expands hours for vehicle emissions testing

5231 W 70th Place, Bedford Park

3824 W 159th Place, Markham

3501 Mall Loop Drive, Joliet

435 Weston Ridge Drive, Naperville

425 S Lombard Road, Addison

580 Bond Street, Lincolnshire

2161 N Northwestern Avenue, Waukegan

195 Liberty Road, Crystal Lake

1675 Mitchell Blvd., Schaumburg

3555 Jarvis Avenue, Skokie

1000 E Chain of Rocks Road, Pontoon Beach

4200 Trade Court, Swansea

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is expanding hours for vehicle emissions testing to accommodate drivers who did not have their vehicles tested during the COVID-19 pandemic.The extended hours include Saturdays, Mondays and Tuesdays and will be in place at all 12 testing locations. Testing hours for Wednesday through Friday will remain the same.The new hours at Illinois emissions testings facilities are as follows:All Vehicle Emissions Testing Stations will be open on Friday, July 3 and closed on Saturday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.The expanded hours apply to the following locations:Testing locations, regular and expanded hours, additional information, and updates are available on the Illinois Air Team website at http://illinoisairteam.net . Motorists may also call the Air Team Call Center at 844-258-9071.The new hours will stay in place through at least August 31.