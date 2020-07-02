Automotive

Illinois EPA expands hours for vehicle emissions testing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is expanding hours for vehicle emissions testing to accommodate drivers who did not have their vehicles tested during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extended hours include Saturdays, Mondays and Tuesdays and will be in place at all 12 testing locations. Testing hours for Wednesday through Friday will remain the same.

The new hours at Illinois emissions testings facilities are as follows:

Saturdays - 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (Normally 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)
Mondays and Tuesdays - 7:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. (Normally 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)
Wednesdays - Fridays - Hours remain the same from 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

All Vehicle Emissions Testing Stations will be open on Friday, July 3 and closed on Saturday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

The expanded hours apply to the following locations:
  • 5231 W 70th Place, Bedford Park


  • 3824 W 159th Place, Markham

  • 3501 Mall Loop Drive, Joliet

  • 435 Weston Ridge Drive, Naperville

  • 425 S Lombard Road, Addison

  • 580 Bond Street, Lincolnshire

  • 2161 N Northwestern Avenue, Waukegan

  • 195 Liberty Road, Crystal Lake


  • 1675 Mitchell Blvd., Schaumburg

  • 3555 Jarvis Avenue, Skokie

  • 1000 E Chain of Rocks Road, Pontoon Beach

  • 4200 Trade Court, Swansea


    • Testing locations, regular and expanded hours, additional information, and updates are available on the Illinois Air Team website at http://illinoisairteam.net. Motorists may also call the Air Team Call Center at 844-258-9071.

    The new hours will stay in place through at least August 31.
