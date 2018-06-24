NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Planning for self-driving cars

For commuters, autonomous cars might sound like a dream come true, allowing passengers to work or even sleep on the road.

But for the people who plan how we all get around the Chicago area, there are other issues to consider.

What will autonomous cars mean for highway safety? How could they change the lives of senior citizens or people with disabilities who cannot drive? What could the impact be on public transit?

And how do we insure that we stay ahead of the technology so that it works for us?

Our guests ton Newsviews aren't just considering those questions, they want your input as well. They're both from the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning. Elizabeth Irvin is Senior Transportation Planner. Liz Schuh is Principal Policy Analyst.

For more information about ON TO 2050, the public comment period and how to submit your feedback go to: http://www.cmap.illinois.gov/onto2050

Part 1:
Part 2:
