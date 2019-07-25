Automotive

Older drivers more likely to be distracted by in-car technology, AAA study says

New research shows older drivers are more distracted by technology while behind the wheel.

According to a new study from AAA and the University of Utah, on average, drivers aged 55 and older took their eyes off the road for up to eight seconds longer than younger drivers while performing simple tasks.

Those tasks include using voice commands or touch screens to do things like change the radio station and program GPS.

AAA says taking your eyes off the road for even just two seconds doubles a driver's risk of a crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivesafetyseniorsstudyresearchdriving
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 girls arrested after attack on girl with special needs in Chicago
Lightfoot faces fallout over comment picked up by hot mic
Woman found guilty of murdering US Rep. Danny Davis' grandson
Street closures begin around Grant Park for Lollapalooza 2019
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to NC water park
3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman appear in court
Age progression image released of Gary boy who went missing 4 years ago
Show More
7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint on West Side
2019 World Music Festival Chicago music lineup announced
Justice Dept. will execute inmates for first time since 2003
Ind. man falls into dormant volcano on honeymoon
Beef, pork recalled for possible human blood contamination
More TOP STORIES News