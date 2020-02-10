chicago auto show

Chicago Auto Show 2020: Sports Team Pride Day at McCormick Place

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is Sports Team Pride Day at the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place.

Anyone wearing an Illinois team jersey, shirt, sweatshirt or jacket gets $5 off admission to the show.

Test tracks are a big favorite at the show, including the Dodge Ram test track and Camp Jeep.

Roz checks out the Dodge Ram test track at the Chicago Auto Show.



"As we approach the traction hill, it is about 15 feet high with 30 angles going up and also going down," said Benny Munguia, Ram Truck Territory Track Manager.

Another test track is Camp Jeep, which is in its 16th year at the Chicago Auto Show.

It is the first year that the Jeep Gladiator is on the test track.

One of the 1,000 cars on display at this year's show is the Hyndai Veloster N, which is Cars.com's favorite fun-to-drive car.

"The Veloster is a fun little coupe. The Veloster N is our most fun to drive car. Hyundai isn't really recognized that often as pa performance vehicle company, but they hired away the head of performance for BMW a few years ago and now they really know what they are doing," said Cars.com Editor Joe Wisenfelder. "The Veloster N is a great, fun front wheel drive car with 250-275 horsepower and its great in the corners and it has a great feel."

ABC 7 is a proud sponsor of the Chicago Auto Show.
