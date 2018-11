Study says only about half of parents used car seats in ride-share vehicles

There's growing concern over children not using car seats while riding in an Uber or Lyft.A new study shows only half of parents used a car seat during ride-share rides. The study was done by the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute and the Texas Transportation Institute.Drivers are also reporting that only about half of their child passengers sat in a car seat.Researchers have created a website to help parents and ride-share drivers understand the rules when it comes to car seat use. For more information, visit https://kidsridesafe.org