Study says only about half of parents used car seats in ride-share vehicles

There's growing concern over children not using car seats while riding in an Uber or Lyft.
A new study shows only half of parents used a car seat during ride-share rides. The study was done by the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute and the Texas Transportation Institute.
Drivers are also reporting that only about half of their child passengers sat in a car seat.
Researchers have created a website to help parents and ride-share drivers understand the rules when it comes to car seat use. For more information, visit https://kidsridesafe.org.
