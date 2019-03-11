Tesla raising prices, not closing stores

In a sudden reversal, Tesla it scaling back store closings and raising its prices.The electric car maker said in a statement late Sunday that most models will go up in price by about three-percent after it decided to "only close about half as many stores" as previously planned.Tesla said less than two weeks ago that it would shut down most of its stores, shifting purchases to online or by phone so that it could reduce the price of its best-selling vehicle, the Model 3, to as low as $35-thousand.The most basic version of the car will be sold at that price but CEO Elon Musk said it is difficult to create it for so cheap.The new three-percent price increase will apply to more expensive editions of the Model 3, the Model S Sedan and Model X Crossover.Changes will take effect on March 18.Tesla currently has 378 stores and service centers worldwide. Some stores that have already closed are expected to reopen but with fewer staff.