tesla

Tesla raising prices, not closing stores

EMBED <>More Videos

Tesla decides to keep more stores open than previously planned, raising prices of certain models

In a sudden reversal, Tesla it scaling back store closings and raising its prices.

The electric car maker said in a statement late Sunday that most models will go up in price by about three-percent after it decided to "only close about half as many stores" as previously planned.

Tesla said less than two weeks ago that it would shut down most of its stores, shifting purchases to online or by phone so that it could reduce the price of its best-selling vehicle, the Model 3, to as low as $35-thousand.

The most basic version of the car will be sold at that price but CEO Elon Musk said it is difficult to create it for so cheap.

The new three-percent price increase will apply to more expensive editions of the Model 3, the Model S Sedan and Model X Crossover.

Changes will take effect on March 18.

Tesla currently has 378 stores and service centers worldwide. Some stores that have already closed are expected to reopen but with fewer staff.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
automotiveteslaautomotive
TESLA
VIDEO: Tesla driver apparently asleep while on LA freeway
Tyler Perry gifts Tiffany Haddish a brand new Tesla
Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for autopilot deadly crash
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly California crash
TOP STORIES
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
New Willowbrook health center opens
Family of boy, 13, killed in Englewood urges shooter to come forward
Red Line commute disrupted by Addison track improvements
2 injured when SUV crashes into river off I-55 near Pontiac
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Last chance to use Payless gift cards
Show More
Justin Bieber reveals he's been 'struggling,' asks fans for prayers
Happiest cities in the US revealed in new report
Man accused of killing McHenry deputy appears in Rockford court Monday
Chance the Rapper shares wedding photos
Man narrowly escapes roof collapse in London
More TOP STORIES News