recall

Toyota recalls 191,000 airbags that replaced recalled Takata airbags

DETROIT -- Toyota is recalling 191,000 cars in North America and Japan because the airbags may not inflate properly in a crash.

The recall covers some 2003 through 2008 Corolla compact sedans and 2005 through 2008 Matrix hatchbacks.

Toyota says the front passenger airbags in the cars were installed in prior recalls to replace dangerous Takata airbags.

But in high temperatures, the replacement bags may not unfold as designed, increasing the risk of injury in a crash. Toyota wouldn't say if anyone has been hurt due to the problem.

The company says Takata did not make the replacements.

Toyota says dealers will replace the airbag assemblies with improved versions at no cost to owners.

The company will notify owners by mail starting in October.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveairbagstoyotarecall
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Contigo recall for kids water bottles issued due to choking risk from spout
Report: Amazon struggling to stay on top of recalled items, counterfeits
Milwaukee brewery recalls 'explosive' beer
Tyson recalls 39,000 pounds of chicken products
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 2, killed by falling store display at Orland Park mall ID'd
Girl, 16, fatally shot outside Dolton convenience store ID'd
Minor league pitcher's family, including toddler, murdered
National Red Wine Day
1 in custody after large police presence reported in Naperville
23 killed in attack on bar in southern Mexico
WATCH LIVE RADAR: Tropical Storm Dorian tracking toward Puerto Rico
Show More
Video appears to show DeKalb cop choking, tasing man during arrest for marijuana possession
Nintendo bringing Mario Kart to iPhone, Android
Maple Tree Inn to reopen at new location in Homewood
West Side hit-and-run victim ID'd, driver in custody
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and windy Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News