VIDEO: Hit-and-run sends car flipping into parking lot, swimming pool gate

Surveillance video captured a hit-and-run that resulted in one car flipping over at least four times.

MANATEE CO., Fla. --
It happened Thursday morning in Manatee County, Florida.

Video shows a silver Kia Sedona turning left across three lanes of traffic. It appears a dark-colored Audi driving toward the Sedona swerves in an attempt to avoid a collision, but it's too late.

The Sedona hits the swerving Audi and sends it into the air, flipping over at least four times, hitting a parked vehicle and skidding across a concrete wall before coming to a rest upside down on top of a gate surrounding a hotel pool.

"People were hollering call 911 and it was just a bit of chaos at first," hotel guest Kathy Brown told local ABC affiliate WFTS..

"(it was) so bad, I didn't know what to do until somebody came with an ambulance, only thing we had to wait on," Donald Fuchs said. "He was bruised up pretty bad."

The driver of the Audi, 19-year-old Jackson Maxwell Kelly, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Sedona sped away from the scene immediately following the crash.

"It's unforgivable, no matter what," Brown said. "Even if there is nothing you can do, you need to stop and see if you can do something."

Law enforcement in Manatee County is working to track down the Sedona's driver.
