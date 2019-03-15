Automotive

Vintage Cadillac falls through floor minutes after man parked it

EMBED <>More Videos

Vintage Cadillac swallowed up by garage floor. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2019.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was a close call for a Kansas City, Missouri man.

Willard Ralls told WDAF his garage floor fell through, swallowing up his vintage 1983 Cadillac minutes after he parked it Wednesday.

It collapsed down into his basement.

He said he was inside eating dinner when he heard a loud bang.

"I heard the sound, I look out my window of the door and see my car...I couldn't believe it. So I hollered at my mom to give me her keys, because her car, her Benz, was sitting right (there). So I had to run around to (the) side before it collapsed down in there," Ralls said.

No one was hurt.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
automotivecollapsecarus world
TOP STORIES
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Chicago area mosques on alert after New Zealand attacks
CTA employee stabbed at Roosevelt Red Line station
The 60: St. Patrick's Day Weekend
Early voting for Chicago mayoral run-off election begins Friday
Pregnant postal worker missing from South Side since October 2018
St. Patrick's Day 2019: How to watch Chicago River dyeing, parade
Show More
Sex allegations lead to child bride investigation at Philly mosque
Fermilab breaking ground on new particle accelerator
Elmwood Park man charged in Gold Coast robberies
Mom files $500B suit in alleged college admission bribery scam
Police: N.J. panhandler was carrying $500 purse, iPhone X
More TOP STORIES News