Chicago Auto Show 2020: Women's Day at McCormick Place

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is Women's Day at the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place.Women can get discounted tickets for $8."The gender gap continues to close when it comes to male and female attendance at the Chicago Auto Show, with women making up 45 percent of the show's attendance," said Chicago Automobile Trade Association (producer of the Chicago Auto Show) Board Member Kelly Webb Roberts. "The show continues to be a place that truly appeals to everyone -- whether or not you're in the market for a new vehicle, the Chicago Auto Show provides ample opportunity for consumers to get behind the wheel in indoor test tracks or outdoor test drives, experience the latest safety features and technologies found in vehicles today, or to take your family on an outing."Tuesday morning, Jennifer Newman of Cars.com unveiled Cars.com's "Best in Show," the Hyundai Palisade SUV."This is all about value and luxury," Newman said. "Hyundai is a brand that is for the masses and yet, they have put together this amazing SUV that has luxurious touches and its got a 10-year, 100,000 mile warranty that is Hyundai standard. It's really appealing to families of all sizes."One of the new test tracks at the Chicago Auto Show is from Volkswagen, which features the Atlas Cross Sport."It is loaded with some driver assistance features," said Abby Bollenbacher of Volkswagen. "You get not one, not two but three different views on your camera."