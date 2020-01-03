Autopsy to be conducted after man dies in confrontation with Chicago police in Belmont Central

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An autopsy will be conducted Friday for a man who died in confrontation with Chicago police after a traffic stop in the Belmont Central neighborhood Thursday afternoon.Initially, Chicago police said the man died from a potential self-inflicted gunshot wound. But overnight, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office contradicted that by saying the cause of death for 30-year-old Mariano Ocon, Jr. has not been determined.According to Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi, 25th District officers performed a traffic stop in the 6000-block of West Wellington just before 12:30 p.m. Police said the driver of the Mercury apparently swerved onto grass, striking a stop sign and minivan.The suspect hopped out of the car leaving a woman and children inside, police said. Officers chased him and then fired shots when they say they saw a gun.The man's brother is questioning the police chase."I don't know the situation, but since they were pursuing him with his kids in the car, what kind of police is this?" Juan Ocon said. "Endangering the kids, even if he was armed or not."Police do acknowledge Ocon was struck by their gunfire, but it's unclear if he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.An officer was taken to the hospital for observation and police said they recovered a gun from the scene. Police have not said what led to the initial traffic stop.Body cam footage captured part of the encounter. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.