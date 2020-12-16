robbery

Thief hit woman, 58, in head, stole her purse at Avondale bus stop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A woman was robbed by a person who hit her in the head Tuesday in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

The woman, 58, was waiting at a bus stop about 10:10 p.m. in the 3000-block of West Addison Street when a male suspect walked up and hit her in the back of the head, Chicago police said. The individual then took her purse, making off with an unknown amount of cash and other items.

The woman was taken to Community First Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
