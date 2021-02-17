Awning collapses at Club Hawthorne Chicago in Pullman, killing man

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man was killed and a second person was injured after an awning collapsed over a driveway Wednesday at an off-track betting site in Pullman on the Far South Side.Firefighters were seen pulling the man out from underneath the snow-covered canopy at Club Hawthorne Chicago, 11203 Corliss Avenue, just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.The 54-year-old man was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in "very critical" condition, where fire officials said he died a short time later.A second person, a 59-year-old man, was also injured and is in fair-to-serious condition.The awning collapsed on the rear of the building, fire officials said. The main building was not impacted.Several roofs have collapsed under the weight of the heavy snowfall over the past few days.After multiple roofs collapsed Tuesday on the South Side, fire officials warned that the troubles would continue, saying "we can expect more roof failures with the heavy snow load and sub freezing temperatures," noting that most of the buildings affected were about 100 years old.