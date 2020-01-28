Baby, 1, shot in head in Uptown, Chicago police say

A man told police that he was in the 800-block of West Leland Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. when people shot at him.
At least one of the bullets struck the baby and the man rushed the baby boy to Weiss Hospital. Police said the baby was then transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in serious condition.
"Preliminary reports are that this happened on the street on the 800-block of West Leland. The male was shot at by individuals and the child was struck so he went over to Weiss Hospital, which is right across the street," said Chicago Police Sergeant Rocco Alioto.
Police said they are working to corroborate the man's story. Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet that officers were unable to locate a crime scene at Leland and Clarendon, and are trying to sort through initial reports on how the child was injured.
Police said investigators are interviewing witnesses and looking for any surveillance video to confirm what happened.
While no crime scene was located at Leland/Clarendon, we are trying to sort through the initial reports on how this child was injured. We have many questions about the timeline of events & will seek physical evidence and video to corroborate the reports. Investigation continues
Guglielmi reminded residents that anyone with information can report tips anonymously through cpdtip.com.