8-month-old at center of staged kidnapping believed dead, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say they believe an 8-month-old boy reported as abducted is believed to be dead.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
San Antonio police say they believe an 8-month-old boy reported as abducted is believed to be dead, and three members of his family have been charged in the case.

Police Chief William McManus says the father, grandmother and cousin of King Jay Davila have been charged in the case of the missing baby. All are in custody on evidence tampering charges.

At a Thursday night news conference, McManus said Christopher Davila is believed to have injured the child severely, then told police the boy was in a car that was stolen. McManus says Beatrice Sampayo, the child's grandmother, is suspected of disposing of the child's car seat and dropping off Angie Torres, the child's cousin, who was seen on surveillance video as participating in a staged kidnapping.

RELATED: Father suspected of staging kidnapping of 8-month-old son accused of foul play

McManus says the search continues for the child's body.

Davila, who denied involvement in the child's disappearance, is charged with child endangerment.

SEE ALSO: Father suspected in kidnapping of 8-month-old son
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
babykidnappingchild abductionu.s. & worldtexas newsTexas
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'This is Jayme Closs! Call 911!' Wis. teen missing since murder of parents found alive
Girl killed, 2 injured in Lower Wacker crash
CA police officer, 22, fatally shot; suspect found dead
Government Shutdown 2019: Trump closer to declaring emergency; 800,000 won't get paid
21 bodies found in north Mexico after gang clash
88-year-old woman beaten nearly to death at park
5 victims of Poland 'escape room' fire laid to rest
High school student killed in Griffith, Ind., shooting
Show More
R. Kelly parties at South Side nightclub as legal pressures mount
13 Chicago mayoral candidates take part in forum, Preckwinkle absent
Chicago AccuWeather: Quiet and cloudy Friday
El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
More News