TROUP COUNTY, Ga --Authorities are investigating the death of a baby whose body was discovered inside a cooler sitting on the side of a Georgia road earlier this week.
Sergeant Stewart Smith of the Troup County Sheriff's Office told local CNN affiliate WSB that all that's known about the baby so far is that it's Caucasian.
When someone called 911 on Sunday saying that they found a child in the cooler, investigators didn't move the baby much so as not to destroy evidence before an autopsy could be performed.
The cooler containing the baby's body was left in plain view on Boy Scout Road right off Highway 27 in LaGrange, Georgia.
"We heard that the cooler was seen maybe five or six days ago sitting up in that woodline and we estimate just by looking at the baby that it was maybe a few days to just a week old," Smith said.
The cooler's distinctive watermelon print could help investigators crack the case: Only one store in the region sells it and it's also sold online.
"It's very clean, don't know if it was recently purchased but it had been sitting up there for several days and there's not a lot of busy traffic on that road," Smith said.
Most residents of the area did not want to discuss the gruesome discovery on camera. Charlie Foster was left speechless by it.
"That's terrible. It really is terrible, it really is," he said.
An autopsy was to be performed Tuesday to determine how the baby died.
Troup County deputies ask anyone with information to call them or contact Crime Stoppers in Atlanta.