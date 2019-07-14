baby rescued

Construction workers rescue toddler and baby boy from burning building

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- Construction workers in New Mexico are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a toddler and a baby boy from an apartment fire.

The men say they were working on a roof at a nearby building when they heard a father yelling for help.

The rescue was captured on video, where the father is seen dropping the baby into the arms of one of the construction workers.

Moments later, that same construction worker catches another little boy.

"Seeing him catch that baby girl and that baby boy, it touched me," said one of the workers. "He stepped up and really became the hero of the day."

The men then helped get the parents out safely with a ladder.

They also went door to door to get everyone out safely.

RELATED: Fire erupts at $750K townhome under construction in Montrose

EMBED More News Videos

A luxury townhome was damaged in a fire in Montrose.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new mexicobabiesbaby rescuedcaught on taperescuebabycaught on videoapartment fireapartmentchild rescuechild rescuedu.s. & worldapartments evacuatedcaught on camera
BABY RESCUED
Hundreds offer to adopt baby found in plastic bag
Officers rescue newborn baby tied up in plastic bag: video
Baby found alive in plastic bag in woods; mother sought
Baby found alive with dead parents in motel room
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in tanker crash on I-55; lanes closed
ICE raids expected to take place across US Sunday
African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk
Person hit, killed by Blue Line train in Logan Square
What to do if ICE agents show up at your door
West Loop Veterinary Care hosting free Pet CPR demonstrations
Powerful earthquakes strike in Indonesia and Australia
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy with scattered storms Sunday
Authentic French bakery Maison Marcel hosting Bastille Day Special
U.S. Census seeks teacher 'ambassadors' for accurate count
WATCH: Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with Hudsonville Ice Cream
Man stabbed to death on Red Line train
More TOP STORIES News