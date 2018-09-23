Baby boy dead after West Englewood house fire

A baby boy was killed in an accidental house fire early Sunday.

A 7-month-old boy is dead after a house fire in West Englewood early Sunday.

Fire officials said the fire broke out some time before 2 a.m. on West 59th Street near Paulina. Seven people were in the home at the time.

By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the first floor was engulfed in flames. Officials believe the disaster was an accidental stove fire.

The home was occupied by a 51-year-old man, his wife, and their children, including the baby who died. According to a family member, the couple had gotten married the morning before the fire.

The man is now in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center after he escaped the flames by jumping out of a window. Family members said he suffered cuts, bruises and burns.
