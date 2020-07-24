26-day-old baby tests positive for COVID-19 following autopsy in Pennsylvania

WEST READING, Pennsylvania -- A newborn who died in Pennsylvania may be one of the youngest victims of COVID-19.
The Berks County Coroner's Office says the 26-day-old girl died shortly after being admitted to Reading Hospital on July 19.
An autopsy on the baby was conducted on Monday, at which time a COVID-19 test was also performed.
The coroner's office said it received the positive test results Thursday afternoon.
More tests are needed to determine whether the coronavirus played a role in the baby's death.
"It is too early to say with medical certainty that the death is either from or related to COVID-19," said Acting Coroner Jonn M. Hollenbach.
