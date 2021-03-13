baby death

Death of Elgin infant ruled a homicide by Cook County medical examiner's office

ELGIN, Ill. -- The death of a 3-month-old boy from suburban Elgin Friday was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner's office said.

The child died at 1:37 p.m. at Lurie Children Hospital from blunt force injuries to his head, according to an autopsy from the Cook County medical examiner's office. His death was ruled a homicide.

He suffered the injuries days earlier, according to the medical examiner's office.

The incident took place about 3:15 p.m. Monday in an apartment in the first block of Longwood Place, the medical examiner's office said.

Elgin police didn't immediately respond to a request for details.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elginchicagostreetervillebaby deathbabyhomicidechild killedinfant deathsinvestigation
BABY DEATH
Mother arrested in murder of newborn twins, 17 years later
Married man charged with murder of pregnant girlfriend, newborn baby
Suspect in custody in pregnant woman's Jeffery Manor shooting death: CPD
Coroner: Death of baby with COVID-19 investigated as co-sleeping accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UC mass vaccination site open to 4 additional Chicago ZIP Codes
Chicago dyes river green amid toned down St. Patrick's Day
Aurora opens up another one-day mass vaccination site
Barstool Sports founder witnesses car theft during Chicago pizza review
Oscars 2021: Nominations to be announced Monday
Woman fatally struck by CTA train
Dying Mississipi man marries sweetheart from hospital bed
Show More
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez still engaged
IL reports 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths
$1,400 stimulus funds hit bank accounts this weekend
This band of bagpipers has sham-rocked Chicago for nearly a century
George Floyd family calls settlement 'another step towards justice'
More TOP STORIES News