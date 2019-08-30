hot car

Boy, 1, dies after being left inside hot car at North Carolina shopping center, police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. -- A 1-year-old boy was found dead inside of a hot car Thursday evening at a shopping center near Charlotte, North Carolina, police said.

Pineville Police Department said the boy was found around 5 p.m. inside a car at the McMullen Creek Shopping Center, WSOC reported.

Officers said the boy's mother works at the shopping center and realized the baby was in the car as she was getting off. She immediately called 911.

The incident remains under investigation. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.
