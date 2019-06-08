Baby found alive in plastic bag in woods; mother sought

ATLANTA, Georgia -- Authorities in northern Georgia are looking for the mother of a newborn found alive in a plastic bag in a wooded area.

News outlets report someone heard the infant crying Thursday night in a wooded area in Cumming.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says deputies found the child and gave the girl first aid. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officials are asking the public to share any knowledge of a woman in the late stages of pregnancy who may have given birth to the baby. The child is currently in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiababy rescuedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens on prom night injured in Ashburn crash
2 found dead inside Arlington Heights home
Hillary Clinton's youngest brother dies
Police vehicle slams into truck injuring 2 officers
Chicago sees another rash of weekend violence
Ochoa-Lopez family gets 2nd opinion on baby's prognosis
State Dept denies embassies' requests to fly rainbow pride flag
Show More
Fresno police kill woman who had a mental health issue, an ax, and a knife
Wildfire flares to more than 7,000 acres north of Phoenix
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cooler by the lake Saturday
$530 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in San Diego
Police looking for "Donut Desperado" caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News