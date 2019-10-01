1-year-old boy injured after falling out window on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 1-year-old boy was injured after falling out a window Monday night, Chicago fire officials said.

Fire officials said the incident occurred in the 6300-block of South King Drive in the city's Parkway Gardens neighborhood around 8:30 p.m.

Fire officials said the baby fell out of a third story window. He was taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital where his condition stabilized.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear. No further details about the baby's injuries has been released.

An investigation is ongoing.
