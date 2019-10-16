remember when

'Baby Jessica' McClure fell down Texas well 32 years ago

MIDLAND, Texas -- It was October 14, 1987 when the whole world watched as dozens of rescue workers descended on a backyard in Texas to save the life of a baby girl who fell down a well.



Her name was Jessica McClure, but she will be forever remembered in America's hearts as 'Baby Jessica.' She was just 18 months old when she fell into the 8-inch well in her aunt's backyard.

For more than two tense days, we held our collective breath as what happened next became the focus of every media outlet in the country, with Americans watching and waiting to see if the toddler could be saved in time.

VIDEO: ABC13's live coverage of the rescue of Baby Jessica
EMBED More News Videos

Live coverage of the rescue of Jessica McClure, 1987



Trapped inside the tiny space, it was a tough task getting to little Jessica, but the people of Midland were just the ones to get the job done.

Their wealth of gas and oil experts and workers provided the expertise needed to get to Jessica, frightened and alone, 22 feet below the ground.

VIDEO: Melanie Lawson interviews two of the rescuers
EMBED More News Videos

Melanie Lawson interviews rescuers of Baby Jessica



Rescuers brought in heavy drilling equipment and carefully dug another shaft parallel to the pipe where Jessica was stuck.

It took 58 hours, but finally on the night of Oct. 16, Jessica was pulled from the well safely.

Jessica suffered a cut to her head and later had to have a toe amputated because of infection.

Now, a mother with children of her own, Jessica is said to have no first-hand memory of the event.
Related topics:
abc13 tbtbaby rescuedtexas newsremember whenrescuechild rescuechild rescued
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REMEMBER WHEN
REMEMBER WHEN: "Houston, we've had a problem"
Remembering teen 20 years after her disappearance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU, CPS continue negotiating as union expects to go on strike Thursday
New Chicago DEA boss targets 'Trafficking Jam' by 2 drug cartels
Woman reportedly shot inside Alsip Wendy's
Wisconsin 2nd-grader caught vaping at elementary school
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy, chilly Wednesday
Exelon Utilities CEO retires amid federal probe
Van Dyke formally resigns from Chicago Police Department
Show More
'We got her back damaged': Sex trafficked teen dies by suicide
ABC 7 Over the air Viewers: Plan to rescan on October 18
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find childcare if schools are closed
NASA moves up 1st all-woman utility spacewalk
Man damaged Pilsen church after trying to get inside
More TOP STORIES News