kidnapping

Video shows suspect kidnap baby from SJ home while grandmother was unloading groceries, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

SJ police say 3-month-old kidnapped by unknown suspect

SAN JOSE, California -- The suspect caught on video taking a baby boy from his San Jose apartment kidnapped the infant while his grandmother was unloading groceries, police said in a press conference Monday.

Police say the boy's grandmother who had been watching him while his mother was at work, called around 1 p.m to report the child had been taken. They say she took 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar inside a bedroom while she was unloading groceries from her car. In a matter of a few minutes, the infant was taken and gone, according to police.

Officers say the grandmother did not see the suspect enter the apartment.

SJPD says the child's father is incarcerated and out of the picture.

VIDEO: SJPD gives update on 3-month-old kidnapped outside home
EMBED More News Videos

An SJPD official gave an update on the search for a 3-month-old boy that was allegedly kidnapped outside his home Monday.



FBI Child Abduction Response Team is now involved in the investigation and every resource is being used to find Cuellar.

"Today, someone's walking around with a child they didn't have yesterday," SJPD Sgt. Christian Camarillo said.

A cash reward is being offered in return of the infant.

SJPD tweeted out images of the suspect. They say the male suspect entered a residence in the 1000 block of Elm Street and left with the infant in the carrier.



The suspect is described as having short hair and wearing a grey baseball hat and a black face mask, with black pants with a dark blue shirt. The family tells police they don't recognize the suspect.


Officers say the 3-month-old's name is Brandon Cuellar, and is he wearing a white long sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it. The baby carrier is black in color with a white blanket.


Anyone with information is asked call SJPD at 408-277-4166 or 911.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josekidnappingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Mom speaks out after carjackers stole SUV with 2 kids inside
2 kids still inside vehicle carjacked on North Side, police say
'It was broad daylight': Woman kidnapped at Woodfield Mall speaks out
2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnapping plot trial
TOP STORIES
Person seen leading over 70-mile Chicago car chase now in jail
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
Family robbed at gunpoint in west suburban mall parking lot: police
VIDEO: Bus with 23 students flips over when street racer causes crash
Jury convicts 1 IDOC officer in inmate death, hung on 2nd
Missing girl, 10, found dead in apparent homicide, police say
3 possible cases of severe hepatitis reported in IL kids
Show More
Ticket sold in Elgin matches $12.5M jackpot Illinois Lottery numbers
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $454M
Man punched in face during robbery on CTA Red Line: CPD
Applications for city cash assistance program open
Chicago Weather: Chilly with some sun Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News