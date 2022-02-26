Chicago man sentenced to 22 years for 2020 beating death of 5-month-old Hammond baby

CROWN POINT, Ind. -- An Indiana judge has sentenced a man to 22 years in prison, accepting the terms of a plea agreement in the beating death of a five-month-old Hammond girl.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported that 26-year-old Efrain Gonzalez pleaded guilty in October to one count of battery resulting in death of a person less than 14 years old.
The child's mother has said she put her daughter down for a nap and was in the shower when Gonzalez injured the baby on Sept. 29, 2020.
The girl, identified as Anayelli Avina was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where she died days later on Oct. 5, 2020.
