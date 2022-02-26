child killed

Chicago man sentenced to 22 years for 2020 beating death of 5-month-old Hammond baby

CROWN POINT, Ind. -- An Indiana judge has sentenced a man to 22 years in prison, accepting the terms of a plea agreement in the beating death of a five-month-old Hammond girl.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported that 26-year-old Efrain Gonzalez pleaded guilty in October to one count of battery resulting in death of a person less than 14 years old.

The child's mother has said she put her daughter down for a nap and was in the shower when Gonzalez injured the baby on Sept. 29, 2020.

The girl, identified as Anayelli Avina was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where she died days later on Oct. 5, 2020.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hammondcrown pointchild abusesentencingbaby deathchild killedbeating death
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD KILLED
4-year-old boy found dead in freezer; mother's boyfriend charged
Accused child killer walks free; state loses 'slam dunk' case
Family of teen killed on SW Side offering reward for information
Chicago teen fatally shot after tragic deaths of cousin, mom
TOP STORIES
Maine teen plotted mass murder at Chicago mosques, synagogues: FBI
Businesswoman allegedly raped by Skokie hotel guard awarded $1.8M
Man stabbed to death on South Side ID'd
Defiant Ukrainian president refuses US offer to evacuate
Chicago Children's Choir Black History Month concert goes virtual
How potential Russian cyberattacks could affect Americans
Ex-officer who killed man after movie popcorn thrown found not guilty
Show More
Chicago native changes face of spirits industry with tequila company
Blind trust linked to Pritzker bought Medicaid contractor stock: BGA
'American Idol' judges on handling disagreements during auditions
Scott Peterson's retrial hinges on juror 'Strawberry Shortcake'
Chicago Weather: Sunny Saturday, but cool
More TOP STORIES News