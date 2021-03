Elgin man convicted in toddler's 1997 murder moves to Englewood, records show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man freed from prison after serving just half his sentence for killing a suburban toddler is on the move again.Online records show Cayce Williams has moved from Crystal Lake to Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.Relatives said the 47-year-old moved because his family was being harassed, The Northwest Herald reported. Williams is forced to register as a sex offender because he sexually assaulted 20-month-old Quortney Kley before killing her in Elgin in 1997.He was sentenced to 48 years in prison but was released from the Dixon Correctional Center in February after serving the mandatory minimum sentence.Click here to view the