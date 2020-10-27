chicago crime

Baby reported car stolen in Marquette Park was not in car, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 7-month-old baby boy who was reported missing after a car was stolen was never in the car.

Police said early Tuesday morning that he child was with an babysitter when the car was stolen.

On Monday police said a 30-year-old woman, the baby's mother, went into a convenience store in the 2700-block of West 71st Street at about 12:46 p.m. When she was done, she found her car had been taken by an unknown person, who took off northbound on California.

At the time, Chicago police said the vehicle had been left running while the mother was inside the store, and that a 7-month-old boy was inside the car at the time it was taken.

It is unclear why authorities believed the boy was in the car.

A witness saw the mother chasing down the car.

"I just heard a young lady hollering about somebody took her car with her baby in it," said Denise Edwards, witness.

The video in the player above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomarquette parkcrimechicago crimebabymissing boycar theftmissing childrenstolen carchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CRIME
Baby found safe after car stolen in Marquette Park: CPD
23 shot, 6 fatally in weekend shootings
18 shot, 5 fatally in weekend shootings
Chicago man charged in South Loop crash that left woman critically hurt
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois needs to prepare for 'COVID storm,' Pritzker says
La Grange student who died from COVID-19 remembered
CTA bus driver shot with paintball
Preckwinkle launches COVID-19 relief cash assistance program
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court in final Senate vote
'DWTS' recap: 'Villains Night' brings 1st perfect score of the season
Wis. absentee ballot deadline won't be extended, court rules
Show More
Cook County property taxes have been rising for 2 decades: study
Michigan governor alleged kidnapping plot had Election Day deadline: Feds
Joliet's Rialto Square Theatre hosting traffic court
Scammers target interest in 2020 election to steal personal information
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest, most dangerous activities
More TOP STORIES News