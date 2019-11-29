Baby Shark toy stops bullet, likely saves sleeping toddler's life

MADISON, Wisconsin -- A sleeping toddler is lucky to be alive after a bullet fired into her Wisconsin home was stopped in her Baby Shark stuffed animal.

Aziyah was sound asleep Sunday night after playing with her stuffed animals when shots broke out.

Investigators later said a bullet hit a gutter and traveled into Aziyah's room when it was stopped by a baby shark toy -- barely missing the toddler.

"If the bullet would've came just a couple more inches, it could've targeted her," her mother said. "It was really God. He really had my baby wrapped."

Police are still searching for a motive in the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinchild injuredu.s. & worldtoys
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Very disturbing' video shows CPD officer body slam man to ground during arrest
Woman distracted by phone hit by Blue Line train after falling on tracks: Police
London Bridge stabbings 'declared a terrorist incident': UK police
Police: SWAT team called to Portage Park apartment after man fires shots
Black Friday frenzy underway at Rosemont outlet mall
1 killed, 9 wounded in Thanksgiving shootings
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Show More
Public vaping, smoking banned in Northwest Indiana town
Officer receives Starbucks cup with 'PIG' printed on label
Sam's Toy Box: Throwback toys
Sinkhole opens on California highway, traps car in mud
Girl Scouts discourage forced holiday hugs
More TOP STORIES News