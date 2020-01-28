Baby, 1, shot in head in Uptown as parents fought over gun, police say

By and
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 1-year-old baby was shot in the head in Uptown Monday night as his parents fought over a gun which then went off, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said the shooting began as a domestic situation inside a home inside the North Eastwood Shores Apartments, a low-income government housing complex, in the 800-block of West Eastwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Police said a man and woman were fighting over a gun and the gun went off. According to police, the bullet ricocheted inside the apartment and struck the boy in his head, but did not penetrate the skull. The indirect hit may very well have saved the boy's life.

The man ran with the baby to Weiss Hospital, where the baby was transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital. The baby remains in serious condition Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said the man told them he was standing outside when he was shot at by individuals on the street at Clarendon and Leland avenues, but police said no shooting took place there.

Police said the baby's father is in custody. Charges are pending against two individuals, police said.

Police said the boy's father has a history of child welfare and weapons charges.



North Eastwood Shores Apartments houses a daycare center and living spaces. Residents said there have been problems in the past.

"Yea a little bit scared, but we're used to that," said resident Leilani Echavec.

There are several security cameras at the building that police are using to investigate the shooting.
