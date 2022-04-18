cold case

'Baby Theresa' cold case: Woman pleads guilty to hiding infant's death after body found in trash bag

DNA test determined Karin Luttinen was baby's mother, investigators say
EMBED <>More Videos

Milwaukee woman charged in 2009 'Baby Theresa' cold case

JUNEAU, Wis. -- A Milwaukee woman has pleaded guilty to concealing the death of her newborn baby almost 13 years ago.

The Beaver Dam Daily Citizen reported that 45-year-old Karin Luttinen pleaded guilty Monday to a felony count of concealing the death of a child in Dodge County Circuit Court in a deal with prosecutors. She faces up to a year and a half in prison when she's sentenced Aug. 5.

According to a criminal complaint, Luttinen gave birth to the baby girl in a bath tub in April 2009. The umbilical cord was wrapped around the newborn's neck, she said. She blacked out and woke up in a panic.

SEE ALSO | Wisconsin mother charged in 2009 'Baby Theresa' cold case after newborn found dead in garbage bag

She put the baby in a trash bag and left it in the woods outside of the town of Theresa. A wood cutter found it later that month. An autopsy showed the child may have died prior to or shortly after birth.

The case languished for years. Prosecutors developed a DNA profile of the baby's mother using a maxi pad wrapper that was in the trash bag with the baby's body and in 2014 charged that profile as a Jane Doe to keep the statute of limitations from expiring.

Analysts finally used a genetic analysis of the profile's family tree to key in on Luttinen. Investigators obtained a DNA sample from her in January and determined last month that she was a major source of the DNA on the maxi pad wrapper and that she was the baby's mother.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsincrimednainfant deathscold casebody found
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COLD CASE
Delphi murders: Police search for those who spoke to social media man
Arrest made in 32-year-old rape, murder case
Indiana police ID 'I-65 Killer,' linked to 1980s cold case murders
Interview reveals new details in Delphi double murder investigation
TOP STORIES
River North hotel guest exchanges gunfire with would-be robber: CPD
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
16 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
MLB White Sox today: Game against Cleveland postponed
Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies at 55 after 4-month COVID battle
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Woman shocked to find 70 strangers added to her bank account
Show More
Doctor gives tips on finding best baby formula amid shortage
Willie Wilson to announce decision on potential 3rd gas giveaway
FL rejects new math books, citing critical race theory among reasons
Taco Bell is bringing back fan-favorite Mexican Pizza
O'Hare's people mover resumes 24/7 service for 1st time in 3 years
More TOP STORIES News