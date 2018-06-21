Babysitter accused of tying up 6-year-old boy, leaving him home alone

A babysitter is accused of tying up a boy in her care.

RIDGEWOOD, Queens --
A Brooklyn woman is accused of tying up the 6-year-old child she was supposed to be caring for and leaving him home alone.

Police are searching for Kayla Talbert, 26, following the June 12 incident in Ridgewood, Queens.

Authorities say Talbert tied up the boy's hands and feet and left him alone in the apartment. She is now wanted for unlawful imprisonment.

Her last known address is in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 718-386-2723 or 718-520-9200.
