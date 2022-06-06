crash

1 in custody after 5 kids, Chicago police officer injured in Back of the Yards crash, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was in custody after five children and a Chicago police officer were injured in a crash Sunday evening in Back of the Yards on the South Side, CPD said.

The crash happened in the 700 block of West Root Street at about 6:55 p.m., Chicago police said.

A 29-year-old man was driving a white SUV northbound on Halsted at a high speed when he disregarded a traffic light and struck the driver's side of a minivan, which a 29-year-old woman was driving westbound on Root Street, police said. The minivan then came to a stop after striking a nearby pole.

The SUV then struck a sedan, which was stopped at the light on Root Street, pushing into a squad car, police said. An officer in the squad car sustained an arm injury was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition.

Five children, three boys and two girls, were transported to Comer Children's Hospital for minor injuries all in good condition, police said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: COPA investigating after police officer, offender shot in Englewood

The sedan's driver refused medical attention.

The SUV's driver was taken into custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police have not released information on the incident.
