Man shot to death, teen injured in Back of the Yards shooting, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday night, Chicago police said.

They were standing outside at about 7:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Halsted Street when someone opened fire, police said.

Mark Johnson, 61, was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

The teen was shot in the leg and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

