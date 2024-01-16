Chicago shooting: Woman shot to death at Back of the Yards business, police say

CHICAGO -- A woman was shot to death during what police described as a "domestic disturbance" Monday at a business in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

When officers responded at about 3:30 p.m. to the business in the 4800 block of South Ashland Avenue, a 31-year-old man pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the woman, Chicago police said.

The 33-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The gunman was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said. A handgun was found at the scene.

Detectives were investigating.

