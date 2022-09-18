Chicago shooting: 14-year-old girl shot inside vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen girl was shot on the city's South Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood's 4400 block of South Wood Street at about 4 a.m., police said. A 14-year-old girl, who was a passenger in a vehicle, was shot in the arm.

RELATED | Drive-by shooting: 3-year-old girl hurt after shots fired in Lawndale, Chicago police say

The Chicago Fire Department transported the victim to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

RELATED | 10-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting while walking on South Side with father, 2 others: CPD