Chicago shooting: Teen shot, killed in Back of the Yards, police say

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Back of the Yards early Saturday morning, according to Chicago police.

A witness found the teen unresponsive after hearing multiple gunshots in the 700 block of West 50th Street just after midnight, police said.

The boy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police didn't release further details.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)