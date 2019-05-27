Back of the Yards teen, Leslie Alarcon-Arajuo, missing

CHICAGO -- A girl has been reported missing from Back of the Yards on the South Side.Leslie Alarcon-Arajuo, 14, was last seen Saturday in the 4400 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.Police describe Alarcon-Arajuo as 5-foot-6, 115 pounds with long black hair, brown eyes and a light brown complexion.She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt, black pants and black gym shoes. She is known to frequent the Little Village area, police said.Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380 or 911.