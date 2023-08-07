9 things that will make your backyard BBQ a hit this fall

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Tis the season of backyard BBQs and backyard gatherings. Make your backyard an oasis with these products below to help get any party started.

1. Pizza Oven

Say, "That's amore," and make your own pizza like a pro. Fire up the oven and have authentic stone-baked pizza in just 60 seconds.

2. Water Pitcher

Keep the party ice cold with this classic shatterproof pitcher for wine, water, juice, cocktails, or any beverage.

3. Outdoor Propane Patio Heater

Keep the party going, even when it gets cooler out. The outdoor gas heater provides heat up to a 9-foot radius so everyone can stay toasty.

4. 2 Person Hammock

This hammock is made for sharing. Designed to support up to 475 pounds, enjoy the afternoon sun with your gal pal or significant other.

5. 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill

You can't have a cookout without a grill. With the spacious cooking area, you can sear on one side and grill on the other.

6. Pizza Grilling Pack

The Cuisinart Deluxe Pizza Grilling Pack includes a 15" pizza stone, a 14" aluminum pizza peel, and a quick-cut pizza cutter. The Grilling Pack will transform your ordinary gas grill into a pizza-making machine.

7. Outdoor Natural Wood Trolley Cart

The trolley cart will create a perfect accent for any backyard or patio. It comes fully equipped with amenities like glass holders, a drawer, and a serving tray.

8. Unbreakable Stemmed Margarita Glasses

Looks like real glassware but is shatterproof-party on stress-free with these durable margarita glasses.

